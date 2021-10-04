Scope

The Quantum Sensing and Metrology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of quantum sensing and metrology techniques.

Led by Prof. Takeshi Ohshima from the Japanese National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology, the Quantum Sensing and Metrology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of quantum science and technology, which aim to enhance the knowledge and application of quantum sensing and metrology methods.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications in biology, medical care and diagnosis, physics, and material science

material functionalization and modification

probes for quantum sensing and metrology (atoms, photons, and spin defects, etc.)

quantum metrology techniques

quantum sensing techniques

systems and devices for quantum sensing and metrology

techniques and protocols for high resolution and high sensitivity

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of quantum sensing and metrology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and application of quantum sensing and metrology techniques, as well as SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of quantum science and technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.