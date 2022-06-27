Main content

Specialty chief editor takeshi ohshima National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology Takasaki , Japan Specialty Chief Editor Quantum Sensing and Metrology

Scope The Quantum Sensing and Metrology section of Frontiers in Quantum Science and Technology publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across the filed of quantum sensing and quantum metrology. It covers a broad range of topics including material functionalization for quantum sensing, techniques to improve sensitivity, quantum sensing and quantum metrology. Both theoretical and experimental studies are welcome. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: Material functionalization and modification

Techniques and protocols for high resolution and high sensitivity

Probes for quantum sensing and metrology (atoms, photons, and spin defects etc.)

Quantum sensing techniques

Quantum metrology techniques

Applications (biology, medical care and diagnosis, physic and material science, etc.)

Systems and devices for quantum sensing and metrology All studies should relate to quantum sensing and metrology. Sensing and metrology based on non-quantum techniques do not fit within the scope of this specialty section. Studies for quantum information and communication technology and quantum computing are not suitable for this section and are suggested to be submitted to other sections of Frontiers in Quantum Science and Technology

Facts Short name Front. Quantum. Sci. Technol.

Abbreviation frqst

Electronic ISSN 2813-2181

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), DeepGreen, Jisc, MyScienceWork

