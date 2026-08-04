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National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology
Takasaki, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Quantum Sensing and Metrology
Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL)
Lausanne, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Quantum Sensing and Metrology
RMIT University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Quantum Sensing and Metrology
Institute of Atomic and Molecular Sciences, Academia Sinica
Taipei, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Quantum Sensing and Metrology