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University of Ulm
Ulm, Germany
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Quantum Science and Technology
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Quantum Computing and Simulation
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Quantum Engineering
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Champaign, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Quantum Information Theory