Mission & scope

Frontiers in Quantum Science and Technology publishes research in the rapidly growing field of quantum technologies to provide modern society with technological breakthroughs enabled by quantum properties of nature, such as entanglement and coherence.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Fedor Jelezko (University of Ulm, Germany), this DOAJ indexed journal explores innovation and tools enabled by quantum properties of nature and welcomes interdisciplinary efforts linking quantum theory and experimental quantum science.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

basic science for quantum technologies

quantum communication

quantum engineering

quantum information theory

quantum optics

quantum sensing and metrology.

The journal is particularly interested in research on future computers, secure communication protocols, and sensors, as well as quantum engineering which integrates quantum devices and quantum materials. The journal also welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 9: industry, innovation and infrastructure.

Frontiers in Quantum Science and Technology is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.