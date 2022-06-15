Mission & scope

Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences is a multidisciplinary journal publishing research that investigates rehabilitation from biological, clinical, and socio-humanistic perspectives. Rehabilitation is the health strategy of the 21st century, optimizing people's functioning in a future where people live longer, but with more disabilities.

Led by Field Chief Editor Gerold Stucki (University of Lucerne and Swiss Paraplegic Research, Switzerland), Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences combines theoretical approaches and clinical practice with policy implementation to close the gap between research and practice. Its mission is to contribute to the better health, functioning, and wellbeing of people that experience disability.

This journal covers the following subject areas:

disability, rehabilitation, and inclusion

human functioning

interventions for rehabilitation

medical and surgical rehabilitation

pulmonary rehabilitation

rehabilitation engineering

rehabilitation for musculoskeletal conditions

rehabilitation in children and youth

rehabilitation in neurological conditions

strengthening rehabilitation in health systems

translational research in rehabilitation

work rehabilitation.

Submissions that adopt diverse methodologies, including qualitative, quantitative, mixed methods, and policy briefs, are invited. The journal also welcomes submissions which support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Manuscripts that focus solely on early childhood development, pediatric care, or geriatric care without a clear connection to rehabilitation sciences are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, studies that primarily focus on psychological, sociological, or educational aspects without a clear link to physical rehabilitation are also considered out of scope.

Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences is committed to advancing developments in the field of rehabilitation sciences by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.