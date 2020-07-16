Mission & scope

Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences promises to be a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research in rehabilitation from biological, clinical, and socio-humanistic perspectives.

Field Chief Editor Gerold Stucki, from the University of Lucerne and the Swiss Paraplegic Research, is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences is founded on the assumption that rehabilitation is the health strategy of the 21st century that aims at optimizing people's functioning, given demographic and epidemiological trends that point to a future where people live longer, but with more disabilities. This journal combines theoretical approaches and clinical practice with policy implementation to close the gap between research and practice.

Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences covers a wide range of topics grouped into several sections:

- Human Functioning

- Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems

- Disability, Rehabilitation, and Inclusion

- Rehabilitation for Musculoskeletal Conditions

- Pulmonary Rehabilitation

- Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation

- Interventions for Rehabilitation

- Translational Research in Rehabilitation

- Rehabilitation in Neurological Conditions

The journal welcomes submissions of manuscripts that adopt diverse methodologies, including qualitative, quantitative, mixed methods, and policy briefs. The mission of the journal is to strengthen rehabilitation sciences and contribute to better health, functioning, and well-being of people with limitations in functioning that experience disability.