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University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems
University of Oslo
Oslo, Norway
Associate Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems
Manipal College of Health Professions, Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Manipal, India
Associate Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems
Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems