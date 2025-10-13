Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Child Health Research Centre, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Rehabilitation in Children and Youth
Graduate Program in Rehabilitation Sciences and Physical and Functional Performance, Universidade Federal de Juiz de Fora,
Juiz de Fora, Brazil
Associate Editor
Rehabilitation in Children and Youth
University of Miami
Coral Gables, United States
Associate Editor
Rehabilitation in Children and Youth
Tel Aviv University
Tel Aviv, Israel
Associate Editor
Rehabilitation in Children and Youth