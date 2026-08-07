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Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, University of Lucerne
Lucerne, Switzerland
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences
Child Health Research Centre, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Rehabilitation in Children and Youth
Swiss Paraplegic Research
Nottwil, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Human Functioning Science: Classification, Measurement and Epidemiology of Functioning
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Human Functioning Sciences: Concept, Awareness and Applications of Functioning