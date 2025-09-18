Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Ghent University
Ghent, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Work Rehabilitation
Scientific Clinical Institute Maugeri (ICS Maugeri)
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Work Rehabilitation
University of South Florida
Tampa, United States
Associate Editor
Work Rehabilitation
Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Southern Denmark
Odense, Denmark
Associate Editor
Work Rehabilitation