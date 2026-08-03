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KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Interventions for Rehabilitation
Department of Anatomical, Histological, Medical, Legal and Locomotor Apparatus Sciences, Faculty of Pharmacy and Medicine, Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Interventions for Rehabilitation
Qatar Rehabilitation Institute
Doha, Qatar
Associate Editor
Interventions for Rehabilitation
Instituto Federal de Educacao Ciencia e Tecnologia do Sul de Minas Gerais - Campus Muzambinho
Muzambinho, Brazil
Associate Editor
Interventions for Rehabilitation