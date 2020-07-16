francesca gimigliano
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems
University of Oslo
Oslo, Norway
Associate Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems
Manipal College of Health Professions, Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Manipal, India
Associate Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems
Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems
Faculty of Medicine and Health, The University of Sydney
Sydney, Australia
Associate Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems
University of Hasselt
Hasselt, Belgium
Associate Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems
University College Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
Associate Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems
University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems
General Hospital of Athens G. Genimatas
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems
University of Oslo
Oslo, Norway
Associate Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems
Manipal College of Health Professions, Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Manipal, India
Associate Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems