carla sabariego
University of Lucerne
Lucerne , Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems
University of Lucerne
Lucerne , Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
IRCCS MultiMedica
Milano , Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
University of Oslo
Oslo , Norway
Associate Editor
University of Oslo
Oslo , Norway
Associate Editor
University of Hasselt
Hasselt , Belgium
Associate Editor
Faculty of Medicine and Health, The University of Sydney
Sydney , Australia
Associate Editor
Hanoi University of Public Health
Hanoi , Vietnam
Associate Editor
Pan American Health Organization
Washington D.C. , United States
Associate Editor
Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore , United States
Associate Editor
University College Dublin
Dublin , Ireland
Associate Editor
Manipal College of Health Professions, Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Manipal , India
Associate Editor
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta , Italy
Associate Editor
Nnamdi Azikiwe University
Awka , Nigeria
Guest Associate Editor
University of Ghana
Accra , Ghana
Guest Associate Editor
Federal University of Paraíba
João Pessoa , Brazil
Guest Associate Editor
Faculty of Medicine, Laval University
Québec , Canada
Guest Associate Editor
