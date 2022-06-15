Scope

The Disability, Participation and Inclusion section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing evidence-based practices to practices and policies that aim to improve the lives of adults with disabilities.

Led by Dr. Reuben Escorpizo from the University of Vermont and Dr. Thilo Kroll from University College Dublin, the Disability, Participation, and Inclusion section welcomes submissions in various domains of disability and rehabilitation sciences, which aim to address societal and physical barriers and facilitators and promote inclusive societies for people with disabilities..

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Policies and practice in vocational rehabilitation, return to work/school practice, and career or continuing professional development

Innovations in disability eligibility determination for social, employment, health, and educational benefits

Policies and practices that advance the use of new technologies to promote social participation and community inclusion

Inclusive and participatory research methodologies (e.g., person-centered research, methods supporting and being supported by assistive and augmentative technologies to enable participation in research)

Policies and practices that promote the design and use of assistive technologies

Research on advancing human rights in disability service provision

Environmental adaptations to advance societal inclusion and enhance participation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about approaches and interventions that enhance the participation and inclusion of people with disabilities in various aspects of life.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance societal participation and inclusion, and address the UN Social Development Goals (SDG 3 Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4 Quality Education, SDG 8 Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 10 Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 11 Sustainable Cities and Communities.

The Disability, Rehabilitation, and Inclusion section does not consider submissions that are solely biomedical or do not directly address the lived experiences or needs of individuals with disabilities. The section will consider interdisciplinary research with a primary focus on advancing evidence-based practices to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities and promoting inclusive societies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of rehabilitation sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.