Scope

The section on ‘Disability, Rehabilitation and Inclusion’ of the journal Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences promotes and advances the dissemination of evidence related to efforts to decrease the impact of societal and physical barriers on the lives of people with disability, innovative rehabilitative approaches, and building an inclusive society to enhance the participation of people with disabilities. The section reviews topics that reflect multiple perspectives spanning social and health sciences, arts and humanities, and policy-level approaches to understand barriers to rehabilitation and health care effectiveness and societal participation. A biomedical approach will be considered only if it integrates the biopsychosocial approach.

The section welcomes contributions of applied or clinical research, industry innovation, and evidence synthesis of best and effective practices. This section also invites commentaries by and contributions of people with disabilities as researchers and debates around emerging and crucial section topics. We further seek to involve people with disabilities as peer reviewers of submissions to this section given their expertise and to a promote user-centered approach. The section focuses on inter-sectorial and systemic challenges for people with physical, sensory, cognitive, or mental health disabilities, and examines how comprehensive and integrated rehabilitation efforts can also address the impact of poverty, inadequate housing, and barriers to education and employment on the health and wellbeing of people with disabilities. Other specific topics may include:

Innovative technologies and rehabilitative interventions for social participation and community inclusion

Inclusive research methodologies (e.g. methods supporting and being supported by assistive and augmentative technologies to enable participation in research)

Assistive technology provision

Human rights and service provision

Environmental adaptation for accessibility

Vocational rehabilitation and return to work/school practice

Disability eligibility determination

The journal welcomes submissions of manuscripts of various methodologies, including systematic and narrative evidence reviews and syntheses, quantitative (trials, cohort studies, surveys), qualitative (narrative and semi-structured interviews, focus groups, observations), case studies, and mixed-method studies. The section welcomes innovations developed by people with disabilities to enhance social and community participation and inclusion. The section operates in close collaboration with the section on ‘Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems’.