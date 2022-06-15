Scope

The Human Functioning Sciences: Classification, Measurement and Epidemiology of Functioning section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of human functioning, a multidisciplinary domain that examines the complex interplay between health conditions, what a person can do and does, and the environment.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integral role of functioning as a third health indicator next to mortality and morbidity in decision-making at clinical, health systems and policy level regarding individual and population health. This interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to:

Functioning as a health indicator

Measurement of functioning

Epidemiology of functioning within and across populations

Determinants of functioning

Monitoring and Surveillance of functioning

Functioning as the main outcome of rehabilitation

Ontological and classificatory standards of functioning

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of functioning information in monitoring and achieving SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

This multidisciplinary section leads in disseminating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in health, social, and rehabilitation sciences reaching researchers, professionals, policymakers, and the global public.