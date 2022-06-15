Scope

The Human Functioning section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the concept of functioning in the context of rehabilitation sciences.

Led by Dr. Jerome Edmond Bickenbach from Swiss Paraplegic Research, the Human Functioning section welcomes submissions in various domains of rehabilitation sciences, which connect the understanding of functioning to its practical applications in clinical, health systems, and policy levels.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of functioning information within rehabilitation for outcomes measures, quality control, intervention planning, and other applications at the clinical, health systems, and policy levels

conceptualizations and operationalizations of functioning and disability for rehabilitation

functioning as the aim and scope of rehabilitation as a health strategy

functioning as the basis for the economic evaluation of rehabilitation interventions across health and social sectors

functioning as the reference framework for rehabilitation information within health information systems

the role of functioning in conceptualization, operationalization, and measurements of quality of life and well-being for rehabilitation

the role of functioning in rehabilitation assessment, assignment, intervention, and evaluation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various roles of functioning in rehabilitation at the clinical, health systems, and policy levels.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of functioning in rehabilitation sciences, clinical applications, health systems, and policy levels, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Human Functioning Sciences section does not consider submissions focused on clinical trials or age-related studies that lack a strong connection to the underlying mechanisms of human functioning. However, research that investigates treatment outcomes or demographic factors in relation to the fundamental aspects of human functioning and its applications in rehabilitation sciences, clinical practice, health systems, and policy levels will be considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of rehabilitation sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.