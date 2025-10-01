 Skip to main content
Original Research

Published on 26 Aug 2024

ICF-based hearing and functioning assessment: validation and research outcomes of utilizing the HEAR-COMMAND tool for patients with mild to moderately severe hearing loss and individuals with normal hearing

in Human Functioning Sciences: Concept, Awareness and Applications of Functioning

  • Tahereh Afghah
  • Razan Alfakir
  • Markus Meis
  • Mahmoud Hammady
  • Mostafa Youssif
  • Mohamed Abd Al-Ghaffar
  • Sophia E. Kramer
  • Kirsten C. Wagener
Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences
doi 10.3389/fresc.2024.1389653
  • 3,364 views
  • 5 citations