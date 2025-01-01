tanasă anca raluca
Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Iasi
Iasi, Romania
Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Iasi
Iasi, Romania
Department of Nutrition and Sports Science, Faculty of Education, University of Gothenburg
Gothenburg, Sweden
Italian Auxological Institute (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Chung Shan Medical University
Taichung, Taiwan
Institute of Health Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Rzeszow
Rzeszow, Poland
Université libre de Bruxelles
Brussels, Belgium
South Westphalia University of Applied Sciences
Iserlohn, Germany
University of Zurich
Zürich, Switzerland
Integration, Participaton and Social Epidemiology Group, Swiss Paraplegic Research
6207 Nottwil, Switzerland
Jagiellonian University Medical College
Kraków, Poland
University of Hartford
West Hartford, United States
Sisters of Charity Hospital
Zagreb, Croatia
HAN University of Applied Sciences
Nijmegen, Netherlands
CanChild, Faculty of Health Sciences, McMaster University
Hamilton, Canada
Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Hospital Clinic of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
