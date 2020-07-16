Scope

The ‘Human Functioning’ section of Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences publishes high-quality conceptual contributions to and applied applications of the notion of functioning, as found in the World Health Organization's International Classification of Functioning, Disability, and Health (2001). Functioning is understood to encompass body functions and structures, as well as all domains of activities and participation, understood both intrinsically as the capacity and, in light of contextual environmental and personal factors, as performance. Functioning is fundamental to the aim, scope, and operation of rehabilitation as a health strategy, both as a third indicator of health, after mortality and morbidity, and as an essential reference language to capture rehabilitation information.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

Conceptualizations and operationalizations of functioning and disability for rehabilitation

Functioning as the aim and scope of rehabilitation as a health strategy

Functioning as the reference framework for rehabilitation information within health information systems

Applications of functioning information within rehabilitation for outcomes measures, quality control, intervention planning, and other applications at the clinical, health systems, and policy levels

The role of functioning in rehabilitation assessment, assignment, intervention, and evaluation

Functioning as the basis for the economic evaluation of rehabilitation interventions across health and social sectors

The role of functioning in conceptualization, operationalization, and measurements of quality of life and well-being for rehabilitation

In contrast with related sections of Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences, in this section, the primary focus is on the notion of functioning itself, and the various roles it plays across rehabilitation at the clinical, health systems, and policy levels.