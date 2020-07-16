Scope

The Section ‘Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation’ of Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences publishes high-quality articles on rehabilitation strategies and outcomes of rehabilitation interventions in a broad range of health conditions including multimorbidity, pre- and post-surgical conditions, cancer, rare diseases, and autonomous dysregulation. The scope of the section includes studies on outcomes of rehabilitation, including mechanisms as well as multimodal programs.

Areas covered by this section include but are not limited to:

Rehabilitation in patients with medical conditions

Rehabilitation for patients before and after surgery

Rehabilitation in patients with cancer

Rehabilitation in patients with rare diseases

Multimorbidity including mental problems

Rehabilitation in specific age groups (including children and persons with old age)

Symptoms related to autonomous dysregulation like fatigue, chronic widespread pain, and others

Assessment and assignment for rehabilitation in patients with the above-mentioned conditions

Person-centered and individualized rehabilitation concepts

From the methodological point of view, quantitative and qualitative studies, as well as well-grounded conceptual papers, are welcome. The involvement of users and multi-professional approaches may contribute to the quality of scientific projects in the field. Articles covered by the sections of ‘Pulmonary Rehabilitation’ and ‘Rehabilitation for Musculoskeletal Conditions’ are not in scope for this section.