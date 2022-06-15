Scope

The Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation section publishes research on rehabilitation strategies and outcomes for people with complex medical, neurological, oncological, perioperative, and multimorbid conditions in hospital-related care pathways.

Led by Dr. Vincent de Groot from Amsterdam University Medical Center, the Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation section welcomes submissions across the rehabilitation sciences that connect interdisciplinary approaches to improve patient outcomes. The focus is on rehabilitation strategies, treatments, assessment methods, care models, and implementation that optimize functioning and participation in patients whose rehabilitation needs are closely tied to specialist medical care.

Submissions are welcome across the continuum of acute, post-acute, inpatient, outpatient, and transitional rehabilitation. Particular emphasis is placed on the interface between specialist hospital care and everyday functioning, including early rehabilitation, consultative rehabilitation medicine, perioperative and post-surgical rehabilitation, rehabilitation after severe illness or intensive care, and multidisciplinary rehabilitation for medically complex patients.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment, triage, and assignment to specialist rehabilitation

treatments and interventions aimed at improving functioning, participation, autonomy, and self-management

acute, post-acute, inpatient, outpatient, consultative, and transitional rehabilitation pathways

rehabilitation in complex medical conditions, including cancer, organ failure, infectious and post-infectious conditions, rare diseases, frailty, and multimorbidity

rehabilitation in acute and specialist neurological care, including early rehabilitation, outpatient hospital-based rehabilitation, and transitions across care settings

perioperative rehabilitation, including prehabilitation, early postoperative rehabilitation, functional recovery after major surgery, and return to everyday functioning

person-centered and individualized rehabilitation concepts for medically complex patients

symptoms and mechanisms relevant to specialist rehabilitation — deconditioning, fatigue, pain, spasticity, cognitive dysfunction, malnutrition, sarcopenia, autonomic dysregulation, and psychological factors — when studied in relation to functioning and rehabilitation

interdisciplinary rehabilitation models, integrated care pathways, implementation, access to rehabilitation, and equity of care

outcomes including functioning, participation, autonomy, self-management, return to work or education, and long-term recovery trajectories

Submissions should provide detailed, methodologically sound knowledge about rehabilitation needs, treatments, interventions, care pathways, mechanisms, implementation, or outcomes in the context of specialist hospital-related care.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the rehabilitation strategies and outcomes in various health conditions, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The section aims to disseminate high-quality scientific knowledge on rehabilitation at the interface of specialist medical care and human functioning, supporting researchers, clinicians, healthcare organizations, policymakers, and the public worldwide.