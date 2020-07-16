christoph gutenbrunner
Hannover Medical School
Hanover , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
Hannover Medical School
Hanover , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, Veterans Health Administration, United States Department of Veterans Affairs
Salt Lake City , United States
Associate Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
University of Turin
Turin , Italy
Associate Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
Centre for Biomedicine and Medical Technology Mannheim, Medical Faculty Mannheim, University of Heidelberg
Mannheim , Germany
Associate Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
Department of Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation and Occupational Medicine, Medical University of Vienna
Vienna , Austria
Associate Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
Department of Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation and Occupational Medicine, Medical University of Vienna
Vienna , Austria
Associate Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin
Berlin , Germany
Associate Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
Hochschule Nordhausen
Nordhausen , Germany
Associate Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
Medical University of Vienna
Vienna , Austria
Associate Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne
Reims , France
Associate Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
Chulalongkorn University
Bangkok , Thailand
Associate Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine
Baltimore , United States
Guest Associate Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
Houston Methodist Research Institute
Houston , United States
Guest Associate Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
Italian Auxological Institute (IRCCS)
Milan , Italy
Guest Associate Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
University of Leeds
Leeds , United Kingdom
Guest Associate Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation
Spinal Injury Rehabilitation Center
Banepa, Kavrepalanchowk , Nepal
Guest Associate Editor
Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation