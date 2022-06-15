Scope

The Pulmonary Rehabilitation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on comprehensive pulmonary rehabilitation for chronic pulmonary diseases and related conditions.

Led by Dr. Enrico Clini from Università degli Studi di Modena e Reggio Emilia, the Pulmonary Rehabilitation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pulmonary rehabilitation, which aim to enhance the understanding and management of these complex conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

chronic pulmonary diseases and their systemic manifestations

comprehensive pulmonary rehabilitation programs and interventions

interactions among muscle training, medications, inhaled gases, mechanical external devices, and digital solutions

organizational aspects and policy commitment in pulmonary rehabilitation

personalized, multi-professional, and structured assessment and treatment approaches

treatable traits and their impact on rehabilitation efficiency

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of pulmonary rehabilitation, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the comprehensive pulmonary rehabilitation, chronic pulmonary diseases management, personalized treatment approaches, and policy commitment in pulmonary rehabilitation (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pulmonary rehabilitation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.