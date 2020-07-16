Scope

The Rehabilitation in Neurological Conditions section of Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences publishes high-quality applied and clinical studies across the field of different neurological conditions in rehabilitation. There is growing evidence that a wide range of neurological conditions can lead to impairment and disability. Different conditions lead to different types of functioning loss. For example, dementia leads to cognitive impairment, difficulty in getting along with others whereas spinal cord injury causes difficulty primarily in mobility which affects many activities of daily life. This section aims to recognize the impact of neurological conditions on aspects of functioning that help clinical practitioners better understand the impact of such diseases and provide appropriate rehabilitation.

The section welcomes contributions of applied or clinical research of best and effective practices. The section focuses on the functioning studies on different disabling conditions which lead to physical, sensory, cognitive, or mental health disabilities. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· The studies of functioning in disabling neurological conditions

· Innovative therapeutic treatment approaches

· Pathological changes with neurological conditions

· Advanced technologies to assess neurological conditions accurately

· Technologies to conduct novel rehabilitation treatments of neurological conditions

· Rehabilitation robotics

· Machine learning of complex neurological conditions

· Image studies of the neurological conditions

· The intersection of aging or multi-morbidities with neurological conditions

· Clinical rehabilitation studies