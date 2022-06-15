Scope

The Rehabilitation in Neurological Conditions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and practice of rehabilitation medicine.

Led by Dr. Tsan-Hon Liou from Taipei Medical University, the Rehabilitation Medicine section welcomes submissions in various domains of rehabilitation medicine, which aim to enhance the connection between research, clinical practice, and patient outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assistive technology and devices

cancer rehabilitation

cardiopulmonary rehabilitation

geriatric rehabilitation

musculoskeletal rehabilitation

neurological rehabilitation

pain management

pediatric rehabilitation

physical medicine and rehabilitation

tele-rehabilitation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of rehabilitation medicine, focusing on improving patient care and outcomes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities.

The Rehabilitation in Neurological Conditions section does not consider submissions focusing on general health or exercise training without a specific rehabilitation context. Studies primarily centered on statistical analysis without a fundamental basis in rehabilitation medicine, particularly in the areas of neurological, musculoskeletal, pediatric, geriatric, cardiopulmonary, cancer rehabilitation, pain management, assistive technology and devices, or tele-rehabilitation, will also be excluded.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of rehabilitation medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.