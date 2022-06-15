Scope

The Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems section aims to publish research focused on the integration of rehabilitation as a vital component of health systems worldwide.

The Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems section encourages submissions that address the challenges and opportunities in the field of rehabilitation sciences, particularly in the context of the WHO's Rehabilitation 2030 a call for action initiative.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment of the impact of targeted health policies on rehabilitation quality, accessibility, and affordability

availability, education, training, and allocation of multi-professional rehabilitation workforce

building research capacity and expanding the availability of robust evidence to inform decisions on the integration of rehabilitation in healthcare

cost of illness and return on investment studies making the economic case for rehabilitation

development, evaluation, implementation, and integration of service delivery models for rehabilitation across the continuum of care and at all levels of healthcare, including primary care

establishment and strengthening of networks and partnerships in rehabilitation

inclusion and utilization of suitable data in health information systems for planning and allocation of rehabilitation services

promotion and advocacy for rehabilitation

situation analyses and definition of priorities in selected countries using health systems assessment tools and population data (including comparative analyses within and across countries)

strategies to enhance the adoption of rehabilitation by health professionals, policymakers, and other key stakeholders

sustainable allocation of financial resources to rehabilitation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the challenges and opportunities in strengthening rehabilitation within health systems, taking into account diverse research perspectives and interdisciplinary collaboration.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the integration of rehabilitation in health systems, enhancement of adoption by stakeholders, development and implementation of service delivery models, assessment of health policies impact, promotion and advocacy for rehabilitation, strengthening networks and partnerships, multi-professional workforce allocation, sustainable financial resources allocation, economic case for rehabilitation, utilization of data in health information systems, situation analyses and priority definition, and building research capacity, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems section does not consider submissions focusing solely on occupational therapy or communication disorders without a fundamental basis in the broader context of health systems and rehabilitation strategies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.