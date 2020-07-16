Scope

The Strengthening Rehabilitation in Health Systems section of Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences publishes high-quality research about rehabilitation as a constitutive element of health systems worldwide. Due to changing global trends in health and demographics the need for rehabilitation services is increasing worldwide, in particular in low- and middle-income countries.

Research should take into account the WHO initiative “Rehabilitation 2030: a call for action”, which states that rehabilitation targets measures that support persons with any health condition to achieve and maintain optimal levels of functioning, within their built, social, attitudinal, and political context. Research aimed at understanding and addressing challenges associated with the provision of accessible rehabilitation services within health systems in high-, middle- and low-income countries are very much welcome.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

approaches to increase the uptake of rehabilitation by health professionals, policy-makers, and further key stakeholders;

development, evaluation, implementation and integration of service delivery models for rehabilitation over the continuum of care and at all levels of healthcare, including primary care;

evaluation of the impact of targeted health policies on rehabilitation quality, accessibility and affordability;

awareness and advocacy for rehabilitation;

establishing and strengthening networks and partnerships in rehabilitation.

availability, education, training and allocation of multi-professional rehabilitation workforce;

sustainable allocation of financial resources to rehabilitation;

cost of illness and return of investment studies making the economic case for rehabilitation;

inclusion (and use) in health information systems of suitable data for planning and allocation of rehabilitation services;

situation analyses and definition of priorities in selected countries using health systems assessment tools and population data (including comparative analyses within and across countries);

building research capacity and expanding the availability of robust evidence to inform decisions on the integration of rehabilitation in healthcare.

All studies must contribute to achieving the broader goal of strengthening rehabilitation in health systems. Experimental studies, case studies, and systematic reviews, and meta-reviews can be considered. Recognizing that health systems are complex adaptive systems, we very much encourage the use of methods like systems thinking or the learning health systems approach. Given the interdisciplinary character of rehabilitation, collaborative research conducted by networks of health care professionals from different disciplines and further stakeholders is highly appreciated.