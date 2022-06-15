Scope

The Biosensors section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the science and technology of biosensors.

Led by Prof. Valtencir Zucolotto from the University of São Paulo, São Carlos, the Biosensors section welcomes submissions in various domains of biosensor science, which aim to enhance the development of integrated devices for medical, environmental, forensic, clinical, and industrial applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

data analyses and visualization methods applied to biosensing

genosensors

lateral-flow devices

nanosensors

optical, piezoelectric, and FETs biosensors

point-of-care (POC) biosensors

single molecule and intracellular detection

wearable, implantable, and miniaturized biosensor devices

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interdisciplinary aspects of the biosensors field and their potential applications. Manuscripts dealing specifically with analytical or electrochemical advances do not fall into the scope of this section, and should be submitted to the appropriate journals such as specialty sections of Frontiers in Chemistry.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biosensor science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.