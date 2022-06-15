Scope

The Chemical Sensors section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and applications of chemosensing, which plays an integral role in modern sensor science and engineering.

Led by Prof. Guodong Qian from Zhejiang University, the Chemical Sensors section welcomes submissions in the various domains of chemosensing, connecting interdisciplinary research that spans across chemistry, bio-science, photonics, etc, to address real-world challenges in chemical sensing processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

demonstration of micro devices

illustration of extraordinary phenomena related to chemical sensors

nanosensor and nanoactuator devices

novel concepts, design, and detection mechanisms of sensors based on chemistry, bio-science, photonics, and related fields

progress in fabrication technologies of chemical and bio-sensors, or devices based on them

state-of-the-art development of chemical sensors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about chemosensing science or chemical sensing processes, contributing valuable insights to the field. Reports without prominent application aspects in chemical sensing do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of chemosensing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.