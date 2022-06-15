Scope

The Electrochemical Sensors section is committed to publishing research centered on the selective detection of chemical or biological analytes or processes using electrochemical techniques.

Under the guidance of Prof. Kagan Kerman from the University of Toronto, the Electrochemical Sensors section encourages submissions that span various domains of electrochemical sensor science, aiming to provide comprehensive coverage of recent advances in the field.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

cell chips

electrochemical sensors supported by artificial intelligence and machine learning

electrochemiluminescence-based sensors

environmental and remote sensing

gas sensors

high-throughput microarrays

in vivo sensors

nanobioelectronic devices and machines

novel nanomaterials for electrochemical sensors

photoelectrochemical sensors

point-of-care testing

single molecule sensors

wearable/mobile sensors

Submissions should offer detailed and in-depth knowledge about the development, application, and performance of electrochemical sensors in complex real samples, as well as comparisons with existing analytical methods. Reports describing the applications of well-established techniques to problems that are essentially technical should be submitted to more specialized journals.

Aspects relating to organic electrochemistry, corrosion and electrocatalysis do not fall within the scope of Electrochemical Sensors, so the section operates in close collaboration with the Electrochemistry section of our sister journal, Frontiers in Chemistry.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Electrochemical Sensors to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.