Scope

The Lab-on-a-Chip Devices section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing miniaturization in micro/nanofluidics, micro/nanosystems, and related fields.

Led by Prof. Alexander Revzin from Mayo Clinic and Prof. Chang-Soo Lee from Chungnam National University, the Lab-on-a-Chip Devices section welcomes submissions in various domains of miniaturization, including micro/nano-total analysis systems, sample treatment and separation, sensing, detection, imaging, chemical/biological molecule measurement and analysis, diagnostics, and medical devices.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications for genomics, proteomics, glycomics, and metabolomics

cells, tissues, and organs on chip

drug screening and development techniques

instrumentation development, improvement, and miniaturization

optical and non-optical imaging technologies

point-of-care diagnostics

single molecule and cell analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative and robust methods and technologies in miniaturization, demonstrated with real samples or entirely theoretical approaches.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of miniaturization to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.