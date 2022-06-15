Scope

The Micro- and Nano- Sensors section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of micro- and nano-scale sensing technologies.

Led by Prof. Fabiana Arduini from the University of Rome Tor Vergata, the Micro- and Nano- Sensors section welcomes submissions related to sensor design and materials composition, state of the art advances, new concepts and techniques, as well as contributions exploring micro- and nano-sensor applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioMEMS/NEMS

MEMS and NEMS

micro/nano-chip

micro/nanorobotics drug delivery

micro/nanoscale photodetectors

microfluidics and nanofluidics

microplasma devices

nanooptics and nanospectroscopy

nanophotonics

nanoprobes

sensors based on nanomaterials

sensors based on two-dimensional materials

wearable and implantable micro/nano sensors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, characterization, and synthesis of micro- and nano-sensors, as well as their applications in fields such as analytical chemistry, environmental science, biology, and energy. Studies that simply make use of well-known materials or routine methodologies do not fall within the scope of this section.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and in particular SDG 3: good health and well-being, and SDG 9: industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sensor technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.