Scope

The Physical Sensors section is committed to sharing research centered on the latest findings, advancements, and applications in the field of physical sensors.

Under the guidance of Prof. Joel Villatoro from the School of Engineering of Bilbao at the University of the Basque Country UPV/EHU, the Physical Sensors section encourages submissions that deal with the sensing, monitoring or measurement of single or multiple physical parameters.

These include:

acoustic signals

displacement

flow

force

strain

temperature

vibrations

ultrasound

Additionally, the section is interested in sensing platforms that utilize mechanical, thermal, magnetic, optical effects, or any combination of these effects.

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the development, design, and application of physical sensors, with a focus on innovative approaches that significantly reduce cost, size, or energy consumption. The section also welcomes articles that present new methods for signal processing, pushing the boundaries of sensitivity, resolution, measuring range, and precision in physical sensors.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Physical Sensors to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.