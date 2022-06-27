andrei alaferdov
Eldorado Research Institute
Campinas, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
Eldorado Research Institute
Campinas, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
Instituto de Telecomunicações
Aveiro, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
Rochester, United States
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
Institute of Nanostructures, Nanomodeling and Nanofabrication, Department of Physics, University of Aveiro
Aveiro, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
Rangamati University of Science and Technology
Rangamati, Bangladesh
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
Eaton (United States)
Southfield, United States
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
School of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University Technology Malaysia
Skudai, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
Shenzhen University
Shenzhen, China
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)
Karlsruhe, Germany
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
ITEAM Research Institute Universitat Politècnica de València
Valencia, Spain
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
Lee Kong Chian Faculty of Engineering and Science, Tunku Abdul Rahman University
Cheras, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
Institute of Technology Carlow
Carlow, Ireland
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
University of Mons
Mons, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, The University of Sheffield
Rotherham, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
Nanjing Xiaozhuang University
Nanjing, China
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors
Ningbo University
Ningbo, China
Community Reviewer
Physical Sensors