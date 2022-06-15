Scope

The Neurosurgery section is committed to publishing research centered on the advancements and innovations in neurosurgical interventions and subspecialties.

Led by Dr. Philipp Taussky from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, the Neurosurgery section invites submissions in various domains of neurosurgery, which connect the diverse aspects of the field to enhance patient care and promote innovation.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

functional neurosurgery

neuro-oncology

pediatric neurosurgery

peripheral nerve neurosurgery

skull base surgery

spine surgery

trauma and neuro critical care

vascular and endovascular management of vascular disease and stroke

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the latest developments and research in neurosurgical interventions and subspecialties.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, by promoting advancements in neurosurgical interventions and enhancing patient care.

Research on artificial intelligence in healthcare without a specific neurosurgical application is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Neurosurgery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Surgery is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.