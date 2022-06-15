Scope

The Thoracic Surgery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in malignant and benign disease processes related to the chest, chest wall, lung, esophagus, and mediastinum.

Led by Dr. Robert Cerfolio from the Langone Medical Center New York University and Dr. Marco Scarci from Hammersmith Hospital, the Thoracic Surgery section encourages submissions in various domains of thoracic surgery, which aim to enhance understanding and improve patient outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

benign esophageal swallowing disorders

benign pulmonary processes

malignant processes of the esophagus

outcomes research examining the use of minimally invasive platforms such as robotics and video thoracoscopy

research focusing on developing, implementing, and evaluating lean processes and fast-tracking protocols

staging and treatment of non-small cell and small cell lung cancer

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the latest advancements and innovations in thoracic surgery, contributing to the improvement of patient care and healthcare efficiency.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of thoracic surgery and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Thoracic Surgery section does not consider studies that do not have a clear focus on surgical techniques or outcomes in the thoracic region. For example, submissions focused on medical imaging, chemotherapy, or immunotherapy are outside the scope of this section unless they are directly related to thoracic surgical procedures or innovations. Patient recovery and adverse effects are also excluded, except when they have a strong emphasis on surgical techniques or outcomes in the thoracic region.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Thoracic Surgery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Surgery is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.