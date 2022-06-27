robert james cerfolio
Langone Medical Center, New York University
New York City, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Thoracic Surgery
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Thoracic Surgery
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Thoracic Surgery
Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Thoracic Surgery
Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Thoracic Surgery
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Thoracic Surgery
Humanitas Clinical and Research Center, University of Milan
Rozzano, Italy
Associate Editor
Thoracic Surgery
University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Associate Editor
Thoracic Surgery
European Institute of Oncology (IEO)
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Thoracic Surgery
San Raffaele Scientific Institute (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Thoracic Surgery
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Thoracic Surgery
University of L'Aquila
L'Aquila, Italy
Associate Editor
Thoracic Surgery
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Associate Editor
Thoracic Surgery
Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV)
Lausanne, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Thoracic Surgery
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Thoracic Surgery