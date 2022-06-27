Main content

Field chief editor sangwon suh University of California, Santa Barbara Santa Barbara , United States Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Sustainability

Mission & scope Economic growth and development cannot be sustained with the current linear economy “take-make-dispose” model of production and consumption. Science and technology have the potential to enable real change and move us towards a sustainable society. Frontiers in Sustainability aims to empower scientists to become far more involved in the sustainability discussion and ensure that their research results are openly and freely accessible to other researchers, industries and policy makers. The journal will contribute in advancing Goal 8, 9 and 12 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals through publishing research and policy papers on: - Sustainable consumption and production patterns - Decoupling economic growth from environmental degradation - Managing resources sustainably in a life cycle perspective for products and services - Shifting to climate-friendly circular models of manufacturing - Building resilient infrastructure, innovative, inclusive and sustainable industrialization This transdisciplinary journal brings various disciplines and sciences together to foster a holistic and integrated approach to a multidisciplinary discourse, addressing complex adaptive systems engineering, sustainable process design, practical production, environmental, resource use and sustainability challenges that cannot be tackled in isolation. Policy papers will bridge scientific discoveries with policy options and analysis, whereas Practice Papers will bridge scientific knowledge with the assessment of the application of specific practices, processes, technology or resources. With Open Science, every scientific discovery and every new technology can become a building block for further innovation. Open science allows us to leverage global scientific output and the collective intelligence of scientific communities to combine innovations in unimaginable ways, generating new discoveries, new technologies and new sustainability solutions. Frontiers in Sustainability is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Sustain.

Abbreviation frsus

Electronic ISSN 2673-4524

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.