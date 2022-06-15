Mission & scope

Frontiers in Sustainability is an interdisciplinary journal focused on advancing and developing novel solutions and technologies to enable a sustainable future. The journal is included in Scopus and the DOAJ, among others.

Led by Field Chief Editor Sangwon Suh (Tsinghua University), Frontiers in Sustainability welcomes submissions in all areas of sustainability science which enable positive change and address environmental, economic and health challenges associated with sustainability. Topics include, but are not limited to:

• alternative materials

• circular economy

• climate-friendly manufacturing

• complex adaptive systems engineering

• inclusive and sustainable industrialization

• modeling and optimization for decision support

• nature-based solutions

• production patterns

• quantitative sustainability

• resilience

• resource use

• sustainable consumption

• sustainable infrastructure

• sustainable organizations

• sustainable process design

• sustainable resource management

• sustainable supply chain management

• waste management.

Interdisciplinary studies are particularly encouraged, especially those which address sustainability challenges that cannot be tackled in isolation. Frontiers in Sustainability also accepts policy papers which bridge scientific discoveries with policy options and analysis, and practice papers which assess the application of specific practices, processes, technology or resources.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 8: decent work and economic growth; SDG 9: industry, innovation and infrastructure; and SDG 12: responsible consumption and production.

All submissions must clearly address sustainability. In other words, submitted manuscripts shall address one or more environmental (including natural resources, energy and human health) issues and preferably their connections to social and economic implications. Manuscripts that do not address issues relating to sustainability or omit major environmental, social and economic issues of a technology, solution, system, or policy that is being analyzed are not suitable for publication. Research focusing on social innovation, rural development, supply chain management, business resilience, economics, and theoretical models without a relevance to sustainability are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as bibliometric and in silico studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Sustainability is committed to advancing developments in the field of sustainable innovation by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.