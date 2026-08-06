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Tsinghua University
Beijing, China
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Sustainability
Interdisciplinary Center for Marine and Environmental Research, University of Porto
Matosinhos, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
University of Naples Parthenope
Naples, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Alternative Materials
King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi
Bangkok, Thailand
Specialty Chief Editor
Quantitative Sustainability Assessment