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Interdisciplinary Center for Marine and Environmental Research, University of Porto
Matosinhos, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
Department of Environmental Engineering, Democritus University of Thrace
Xanthi, Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
Democritus University of Thrace
Komotini, Greece
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
University of Calabria
Cosenza, Italy
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions