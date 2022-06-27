cristina sousa coutinho calheiros
Interdisciplinary Center for Marine and Environmental Research, University of Porto
Matosinhos, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
Interdisciplinary Center for Marine and Environmental Research, University of Porto
Matosinhos, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
Department of Environmental Engineering, Democritus University of Thrace
Xanthi, Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
Democritus University of Thrace
Komotini, Greece
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
University of Calabria
Cosenza, Italy
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro
Vila Real, Portugal
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
Kuwait University, Department of Geography
Kuwait, Kuwait
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
Institute of Geography, Romanian Academy
Bucharest, Romania
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
Institute of BioEconomy
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
Institute for Bioeconomy, Department of Biology, Agriculture and Food Sciences, National Research Council (CNR)
Sesto Fiorentino, Italy
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
University of Sassari
Sassari, Italy
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
Faculty of Agriculture, University of Belgrade
Belgrade, Serbia
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
Birla Institute of Technology and Science
Hyderabad, India
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Cullen College of Engineering, University of Houston
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
National Institute of Industrial Engineering
Mumbai, India
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions
Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Nature-Based Solutions