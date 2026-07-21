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Department of Chemistry and Chemical Technologies, University of Calabria
Arcavacata di Rende, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
Roche (Switzerland)
Basel, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
Monash University Malaysia
Subang Jaya, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Associate Editor
Sustainable Chemical Process Design