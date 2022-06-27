Main content

Specialty chief editor jingzheng ren Hong Kong Polytechnic University Kowloon , Hong Kong, SAR China Specialty Chief Editor Modeling and Optimization for Decision Support

Scope Sustainability or sustainable development usually emphasizes economic prosperity, environmental cleanness and high social acceptability simultaneously-the three pillars of sustainability. Meanwhile, technical advancements, political issues and policy systems usually have significant impacts on economic, environmental and social pillars of sustainability. Therefore, sustainability or sustainable development are multi-dimensional concepts, and they usually involve multiple dimensions, factors and criteria. In order to help the stakeholders/decision-makers to make accurate decisions for promoting sustainable production, sustainable consumption and sustainable development, multi-criteria decision making methods have been widely used in cleaner production, circular economy, consumer behavior and sustainability science, especially in data analytics, selection of best available technology, sustainability assessment, sustainability prioritization, life cycle assessment, policy-making, supply chain optimization, process integration and synthesis. The mission of Multi-Criteria Decision Making is to provide an open and interdisciplinary platform for dissemination and active discussion of the most important frontiers and advances of multi-criteria decision making methods to facilitate sustainable-production-oriented decision-making, design and optimization leading to a more sustainable society. The Specialty Section welcomes all manuscripts focusing on multi-criteria decision making for cleaner production, including both ranking of alternatives based on the considerations of multi-dimensional criteria/indicators and multi-scale design/optimization for cleaner production. More specifically, our topics include: ● Multi-criteria decision making methods/multi-objective optimization ● Sustainability assessment ● Technology, process and system selection ● Indicators/indices for sustainability, environmental and ecological performances ● Life cycle sustainability assessment/life cycle sustainability /life cycle costing/social life cycle assessment ● Best available technology for cleaner production ● Sustainability prioritization, design and optimization ● Multi-dimensional governance, legislation, and policy for cleaner production ● Sustainable product design and remanufacturing ● Sustainable supply chain design and optimization ● Artificial intelligence (AI) for sustainability ● Circular economy/industrial symbiosis design for economic, environmental and social objectives ● Multi-dimensional energy system analysis ● Modeling of energy and environmental systems We welcome contributions that use state-of-the-art methods and tools about multi-criteria decision making for promoting cleaner production and sustainable development, and we especially welcome studies that use interdisciplinary subjects (i.e. engineering, management science and social science) to solve sustainability problems associated with production. We also encourage non-academics from industry to submit their contributions and findings and share their experience in multi-criteria decision making for cleaner production and increased sustainability. Frontiers in Sustainability is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Sustain.

Abbreviation frsus

Electronic ISSN 2673-4524

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Modeling and Optimization for Decision Support welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Community Case Study, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Letter to the Editor, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Modeling and Optimization for Decision Support, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

