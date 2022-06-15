Scope

The Modeling and Optimization for Decision Support section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing multi-criteria decision-making methods for sustainable development.

Led by Dr. Jingzheng Ren from Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the Modeling and Optimization for Decision Support section welcomes submissions in various domains of multi-criteria decision-making, which facilitate sustainable-production-oriented decision-making, design, and optimization leading to a more sustainable society.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

AI for energy, environment and sustainability

artificial intelligence (AI) for sustainability

best available technology for cleaner production

circular economy/industrial symbiosis design for economic, environmental, and social objectives

data-driven models

indicators/indices for sustainability, environmental and ecological performances

life cycle sustainability assessment/life cycle sustainability/life cycle costing/social life cycle assessment

modeling of energy and environmental systems

multi-criteria decision-making methods/multi-objective optimization

multi-dimensional energy system analysis

multi-dimensional governance, legislation, and policy for cleaner production

process modelling and optimization

sustainability assessment

sustainability prioritization, design, and optimization

sustainable product design and remanufacturing

sustainable supply chain design and optimization

technology, process, and system selection

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about multi-criteria decision-making for promoting cleaner production and sustainable development, with a focus on interdisciplinary subjects such as engineering, management science, and social science.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of Modeling and Optimization for Decision Support in promoting cleaner production, sustainable development, and interdisciplinary studies, aligning with SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of multi-criteria decision-making to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.