Department of Chemistry and Chemical Technologies, University of Calabria

Scope

Led by Raffaella Mancuso of the University of Calabria, the Sustainable Chemical Process Design section is committed to publishing research focused on advancing sustainable practices in the chemical process industry.

The Sustainable Chemical Process Design section encourages submissions in various domains of sustainable chemical processes, which address the challenges and opportunities in achieving a balance between technical, economic, environmental, and societal objectives.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

case studies and novel applications

conservation of natural resources

environmentally friendly technologies

food-energy-water nexus

green chemistry and products

low carbon-footprint technologies and strategies

low water-footprint technologies and strategies

mass and energy integration and intensification

policy making

pollution prevention and waste utilization

product recycling

safety, risk, reliability, and resilience

systems approaches and multi-scale modeling and optimization

techno-economic analysis and environmental impact assessment

wastewater treatment, particularly of industrial wastewater

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about sustainable manufacturing practices and their impact on the chemical process industry.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of sustainable chemical processes, green chemistry, resource conservation, pollution prevention, and wastewater treatment, aligning with SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Sustainable Chemical Process Design to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.