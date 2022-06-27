Main content

Specialty chief editor urmila diwekar Vishwamitra Research Institute Clarendon Hills, IL , United States Specialty Chief Editor Sustainable Chemical Process Design

Scope Chemical processes span a broad range of industries including oil refining, gas processing, chemicals and specialty chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and minerals. These processes are characterized by the use of tremendous amounts of natural resources and the high level of impact on the environment. Consequently, the chemical process industry has a substantial impact on sustainability. This impact may be positive, negative, or both. The challenge is to evolve the chemical process industry into a major contributor to sustainable development while balancing technical, economic, environmental and societal objectives. Specifically to develop systematic and creative strategies, concepts, technologies, and enabling tools for Sustainable Chemical Process Design that involve the activities associated with the transformation of raw materials and energy into value-added products while striving towards economic growth, social wellbeing and progress, environmental protection, and conservation of natural resources. The mission of Sustainable Chemical Process Design and Operation Section is to provide an open, meaningful, and objective platform for dissemination, engagement, and development of the fundamentals and applications of the high-impact design and operating issues involved in sustainable manufacturing of chemicals. The complexity of problems and solutions at the interface between sustainability and manufacturing call for the effective integration of technological, economic, social, policy, and environmental issues. Systems approaches are particularly effective in addressing sustainable manufacturing issues for the chemical process industry. We aim to play a prominent role in engaging key stakeholders in posing new paradigms and solving sustainable manufacturing problems, developing fundamental research, defining challenges and effective platforms, and demonstrating applications and case studies.



Our topics include original and new research, development, and case studies in sustainable manufacturing including but not limited to the following: · Green chemistry and products · Environmentally benign technologies · Systems approaches and multi-scale modeling and optimization · Mass and energy integration and intensification · Conservation of natural resources · Techno-economic analysis and environmental impact assessment · Low carbon-footprint technologies and strategies · Low water-footprint technologies and strategies · Pollution prevention and waste utilization · Wastewater treatment, especially of industrial wastewater · Product recycle · Safety, risk, reliability, and resilience · Policy making · Case studies and novel applications Frontiers in Sustainability is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Sustain.

Abbreviation frsus

Electronic ISSN 2673-4524

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Sustainable Chemical Process Design welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Community Case Study, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Letter to the Editor, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Sustainable Chemical Process Design, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

