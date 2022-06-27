usama ahmed
King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
University of Nottingham
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
UCSI University
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
University of Technology Petronas
Tronoh, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang
Lat Krabang District, Thailand
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus
Kuching, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
Water Research Institute, Department of Earth System Sciences and Technologies for the Environment, National Research Council (CNR)
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
Klaipėda University
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
Cairo University
Giza, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
De La Salle University
Manila, Philippines
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
AspenTech (United States)
Bedford, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
Francisco de Paula Santander University
Cúcuta, Colombia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
Port Said University
Port Said, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
Ca' Foscari University of Venice
Venice, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design
University of Santo Tomas
Manila, Philippines
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Chemical Process Design