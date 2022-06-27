Scope

To achieve global sustainability, keep global mean temperature rise from the pre-industrial level below 2, or rather 1.5 degrees Celsius, protect biodiversity and reduce further environmental degradation, overall resource consumption has to be changed. Research to date has provided ample evidence that not only what we consume but mainly how much we consume are the key to sustainability, which cannot be addressed through individual consumer choices alone. Considering that resources will be needed to set up a more sustainable infrastructure and that broad parts of the world will need to increase their consumption to escape poverty, the pressure to change consumption patterns and levels for the global consumer class is even greater. Therefore, it is of high intellectual interest and societal importance to investigate how sociopolitical, as well as technological frameworks, can steer consumption (and related production) systems in a way that they support societal wellbeing and a good life within environmental boundaries.

The mission of the Sustainable Consumption section is to provide a platform for research on systemic approaches for sustainable consumption. This entails giving emphasis to supportive policies, governance structures, and co-produced knowledge leading to change in the physical infrastructures as well as the institutions and societal organizations shaping social norms for consumption levels and patterns. Achieving the change in a just way shall play a vital role in the studies presented. Innovative work published in Sustainable Consumption may include but is not limited to the following strains of research:

• Analysis of contraction and convergence pathways for sustainable consumption

• Analysis of power dynamics fostering inequality along the production chains and undermining sustainable consumption opportunities

• Approaches of collective consumption, production and ownership

• Contributions of public procurement to the development of sustainable consumption and production systems

• Defining quantitative and qualitative indicators for societal wellbeing

• Design of policies and incentive systems that promote sustainable consumption

• Development and analysis of policies fostering strong sustainable consumption

• Dynamics of everyday life consumption and opportunities for social change to more sustainable patterns

• Identification of winners and losers of sustainable consumption (and production) systems

• Macro-economic modelling considering upper and lower limits of consumption in pursuit of sustainable societies

• Measurement of sustainability for production and consumption

• Regional strategies shortening distances and fostering resilience in food and energy provision