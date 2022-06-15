Scope

The Sustainable Consumption section is dedicated to publishing research focused on systemic approaches for sustainable consumption.

Led by Dr. Sylvia Lorek from Sustainable Europe Research Institute, Germany, the Sustainable Consumption section welcomes submissions in various domains of sustainable consumption, which explore the connection between sociopolitical, technological frameworks, and consumption patterns.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analysis of contraction and convergence pathways for sustainable consumption

analysis of power dynamics fostering inequality along the production chains and undermining sustainable consumption opportunities

approaches of collective consumption, production, and ownership

defining quantitative and qualitative indicators for societal wellbeing

design of policies and incentive systems that promote sustainable consumption

development and analysis of policies fostering strong sustainable consumption

dynamics of everyday life consumption and opportunities for social change to more sustainable patterns

identification of winners and losers of sustainable consumption (and production) systems

macro-economic modelling considering upper and lower limits of consumption in pursuit of sustainable societies

regional strategies shortening distances and fostering resilience in food and energy provision

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about systemic approaches to sustainable consumption, focusing on supportive policies, governance structures, and co-produced knowledge leading to change in physical infrastructures, institutions, and societal organizations shaping social norms for consumption levels and patterns.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the systemic approaches for sustainable consumption, focusing on supportive policies, governance structures, and co-produced knowledge leading to change in physical infrastructures, institutions, and societal organizations shaping social norms for consumption levels and patterns, and the SDGs 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and 13 (Climate Action).

Research focusing on single products, marketing, hazardous substances or research that might be applied to a sustainability context but is not explicitly so are not welcomed for consideration in the section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable consumption to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.