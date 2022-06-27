Main content

Specialty chief editor angel irabien University of Cantabria Santander , Spain Specialty Chief Editor Waste Management

Scope Around the world, waste generation rates are rising. Waste management is a cross-cutting global issue, rather than a local environmental problem, which impacts many aspects of our society and economy. Improper disposal of waste may contaminate the environment, harm human health, contribute to climate change and hinder economic growth in poor and rich countries alike. The Waste Management section provides an outlet for research and innovation in all aspects of waste management, whilst also considering the current inefficiencies of systems that should be minimized and avoided. This section aims to take a holistic and multidisciplinary perspective, by looking at environmental, social, and economic variables, in order to increase the sustainability of waste management. These three pillars of sustainability demand a compromise so that we can minimize the amount of waste produced and control the risks involved in its management. Academia, decision-makers, industrial experts, entrepreneurs, and the public require new knowledge and tools so that we can safely progress to a zero-waste future. Waste management is everyone's business and ensuring effective management is critical to the achievement of global sustainable development goals. The mission of the Waste Management section is to provide a platform for research, innovation, and knowledge transfer so that everyone can be informed about the immediacy of this global challenge and how we can play our part to secure a safer future. The topics of interest include, but are not limited to: • Activities and wastes • Alternatives to waste production • From the cradle to the grave, and from cradle-to-cradle strategies • Indicators, targets, and goals in waste management • Life cycle sustainability assessment and wastes: environmental, economic and social costs • Modelling and planning in waste management • New innovations in sorting and treatment of waste • Policies and technologies against marine litter and plastic debris • Risk assessment of waste • Quantitative assessment of wastes and risks • Socioeconomic and environmental issues around informal waste management sector • The flow of materials and waste production • Trans-boundary waste flows and international trade • Waste characterization data and statistics • Waste management strategies and technologies • Waste valorization and up-cycling • Zero-waste economy and circular economy of waste We welcome reviews, short article types, or full papers related to the topic of Waste Management. Frontiers in Sustainability is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Sustain.

Abbreviation frsus

Electronic ISSN 2673-4524

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Waste Management welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Community Case Study, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Letter to the Editor, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Waste Management, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

