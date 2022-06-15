Scope

The Waste Management section is committed to publishing research centered on addressing the global challenges of waste generation and management.

Led by Dr. Costas Velis from Imperial College London, the Waste Management section focuses on various domains within the field, aiming to facilitate knowledge transfer and promote sustainable solutions for waste management.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

activities and wastes

alternatives to waste production

cradle-to-grave and cradle-to-cradle strategies

indicators, targets, and goals in waste management

life cycle sustainability assessment and wastes: environmental, economic, and social costs

modeling and planning in waste management

new innovations in sorting and treatment of waste

policies and technologies against marine litter and plastic debris

risk assessment of waste

quantitative assessment of wastes and risks

socioeconomic and environmental issues around informal waste management sector

the flow of materials and waste production

trans-boundary waste flows and international trade

waste characterization data and statistics

waste management strategies and technologies

waste valorization and up-cycling

zero-waste economy and circular economy of waste

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about sustainable waste management practices and their impact on environmental, social, and economic aspects.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Waste Management section and SDGs, such as responsible consumption and production (SDG 12), climate action (SDG 13), life below water (SDG 14), life on land (SDG 15), and partnerships for the goals (SDG 17).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Waste Management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.