miguel amado
University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Climate Change and Cities
University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Climate Change and Cities
Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Community Reviewer
Climate Change and Cities
RMIT University
Melbourne, Australia
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
Valencian International University
Castelló de la Plana, Spain
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Infrastructure
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro, United States
Community Reviewer
Urban Economics
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Urban Greening
The Open University (United Kingdom)
Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
George Mason University Arlington Campus
Arlington, United States
Community Reviewer
Urban Economics
Central Bank Of Nigeria
Abuja, Nigeria
Community Reviewer
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
Faculty of Science, University of Gujrat
gujrat, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Health and Cities
University of Washington
Seattle, United States
Community Reviewer
Urban Energy End-Use
United Nations Economic Commission for Africa
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Community Reviewer
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
Teesside University
Middlesbrough, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Urban Energy End-Use
United Nations University
Tokyo City, Japan
Community Reviewer
Urban Greening
Faculty of Engineering, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Community Reviewer
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
Ranchi, India
Community Reviewer
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South