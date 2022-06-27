Main content

Specialty chief editor prashant kumar University of Surrey Guildford , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Climate Change and Cities

Scope The Climate Change and Cities section aims to bridge a gap between the disciplines of environmental pollution and climate change with the goal of making cities sustainable, healthier and smarter. The section publishes high-quality fundamental, basic, applied, translational, industry-focused, application-oriented, and environmental solution specific research across the field of air pollution and climate change, associated health and environmental impacts, and mitigation measures. The section will prioritise publications that build interfaces between different disciplines and/or present solutions in the context of sustainable cities. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: • Climate change impacts assessments • Climate change mitigation • Climate change modelling • Air-climate interactions • Environmental pollution and mitigation • Aerosols and dust emission/exposure • Airborne transmission of viruses (e.g., COVID-19) • Air quality and COVID-19 in cities • Air pollution emissions, sources, measurements, modelling • Air pollution mitigation and health-impact assessments • Passive control of air pollution • Low-cost sensing for air pollution and human health risk assessments • Atmospheric and indoor dispersion of pollutants • Environmental policies and exposure risk assessment • Citizen science linking community, air pollution science and stakeholders • Nature-based solutions for hydrometeorological risks • Green infrastructure for pollution and climate mitigation • Climate change derived environmental impacts and human health risks • Climate impacts and air pollution economic evaluations Authors are welcome to send queries if their work falls outside the above topic areas and could be advised to submit to other Frontiers journals that cover these fields. Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Sustain. Cities

Abbreviation frsc

Electronic ISSN 2624-9634

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 1.1 CiteScore

Submission Climate Change and Cities welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Community Case Study, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Letter to the Editor, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Climate Change and Cities, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

