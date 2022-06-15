Scope

The Climate Change and Cities section is dedicated to publishing research focused on creating sustainable, healthier, and smarter urban environments.

Led by Professor Prashant Kumar from the University of Surrey, the Climate Change and Cities section welcomes submissions in various domains of environmental and climate research, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to address the challenges faced by modern cities.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

air pollution emissions, sources, measurements, and modeling

air pollution mitigation and health-impact assessments

air quality and COVID-19 in cities

air-climate interactions

airborne infection under changing climate

airborne transmission of viruses

aerosols and dust emission/exposure

atmospheric and indoor dispersion of pollutants

citizen science linking community, air pollution science, and stakeholders

climate change derived environmental impacts and human health risks

climate change impacts assessments

climate change mitigation

climate change modeling

climate impacts and air pollution economic evaluations

environmental policies and exposure risk assessment

green infrastructure for pollution and climate mitigation

low-cost sensing for air pollution and human health risk assessments

nature-based solutions for hydrometeorological risks

passive control of air pollution

urban overheating and mitigation

climate change impact mitigation on vulnerable communities

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between climate change, environmental pollution, and urban sustainability.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance climate change and cities research, air pollution mitigation, health-impact assessments, air quality, air-climate interactions, airborne transmission of viruses, aerosols and dust emission, atmospheric and indoor dispersion of pollutants, citizen science, environmental policies, green infrastructure, low-cost sensing, nature-based solutions, and passive control of air pollution in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Climate Change and Cities section does not consider submissions that lack a fundamental basis in urban environments and climate change. Research without a fundamental basis in the intersection of climate change and cities is outside the scope of this section. Additionally, submissions that focus solely on unrelated topics such as clinical studies, product efficacy, or non-environmental social issues are not considered. The section aims to maintain a focus on the interplay between climate change, environmental pollution, and urban sustainability, while supporting and advancing research in air pollution mitigation, health-impact assessments, air quality, air-climate interactions, airborne transmission of viruses, aerosols and dust emission, atmospheric and indoor dispersion of pollutants, citizen science, environmental policies, green infrastructure, low-cost sensing, nature-based solutions, and passive control of air pollution.

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.