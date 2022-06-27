Main content

Scope Cities are leading the response to a range of societal challenges, with new forms of governance emerging to address sustainability challenges in more innovative, inclusive and effective ways. Governance shapes processes of urbanisation and is critical to instigating and managing change by bringing new combinations of public, private, third sector and community actors together, but both governance and cities are changing rapidly. The mission of Innovation and Governance is to host innovative research that addresses, debates and shapes the cutting edge of this trend in both the Global North and Global South. In particular, the section focuses on: Innovative forms of governance involving new groups, roles or forms of steering

Informal governance and governance beyond the state, where state actors are largely absent

Understanding how governance is shaped by longer trajectories of urban change

Urban experiments and living labs, including the challenges of rescaling

The ways in which cities learn and how knowledge flows among them

The politics of knowledge production in cities and how sustainability concerns become embedded in policy and decision-making

The role of urban publics and citizens in shaping sustainable cities

Theories and concepts of transformation and their relation to practices of governance

Post-structural theorisations of urbanisation and their implications for urban governance

The role of governance in enabling cities to deliver the SDGs, especially relating to SDG 17

Social justice and new forms of governance

Resilience, adaptation and ecologically inspired approaches to governance for sustainability

Politics and governance, including decision-making and post-political critiques

The way in which co-benefits, progressive valuation methods and innovative finance can be incorporated into urban governance

Multiple perspectives, including those of practitioners, citizens, policy makers and so forth

Innovative methods and research designs that focus on different aspects of governance, ranging from ethnographic approaches and network analysis to the use of big data and global datasets Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Sustain. Cities

Abbreviation frsc

Electronic ISSN 2624-9634

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 1.1 CiteScore

Innovation and Governance welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Letter to the Editor, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review.

