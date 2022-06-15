Scope

The Innovation and Governance section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring new forms of innovation and governance and their impact on urban sustainability.

Led by Dr. Masaru Yarime from the Division of Public Policy at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the Innovation and Governance section welcomes submissions in the various domains of innovation and urban governance, which address the intersection between innovative practices and sustainable development.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

co-benefits, progressive valuation methods, and innovative finance in urban governance

emerging technologies and governance approaches for urban adaptation and resilience

informal governance and governance beyond the state

innovative forms of governance involving new groups, roles, or forms of steering

innovative methods and research designs focusing on different aspects of governance

multiple perspectives, including those of practitioners, citizens, and policymakers

politics and governance, including decision-making and post-political critiques

social justice and new forms of innovation and governance

the politics of knowledge production in cities and the embedding of sustainability concerns in policy and decision-making

the role of governance in enabling cities to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially relating to SDG 17

the role of urban publics and citizens in shaping sustainable cities

theorizations of innovation and urbanization and their implications for urban governance

theories and concepts of transformation and their relation to practices of innovation and governance

understanding how governance is shaped by longer trajectories of technological and urban changes

urban experiments and living labs, including the challenges of scaling up

the ways in which cities learn and how knowledge flows among them

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between innovation and governance practices and implications for urban sustainability.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance innovation and governance, urban sustainability, social justice, and knowledge production in cities, focusing on SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Innovation and Governance section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on sociology or cultural studies without any relevance to innovation or governance processes. However, research on environmental protection and sustainability is welcome, as long as it has a strong emphasis on innovative governance strategies and their impact on urban sustainability.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of innovation and urban governance to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.