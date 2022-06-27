elisabetta maria bello
Interuniversity Department of Regional and Urban Studies and Planning - Politecnico di Torino
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
Interuniversity Department of Regional and Urban Studies and Planning - Politecnico di Torino
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
The Open University (United Kingdom)
Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
University of Twente
Enschede, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
University of Hertfordshire
Hatfield, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Singapore University of Technology and Design
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
Loughborough University
Loughborough, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
University of Washington Tacoma
Tacoma, United States
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
University of Virginia
Charlottesville, United States
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
Polytechnic University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
University of Cagliari
Cagliari, Italy
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
Université Gustave Eiffel
Bouguenais, France
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
University of Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
Istanbul Technical University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
Université de Tours
Tours, France
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance
RMIT University
Melbourne, Australia
Community Reviewer
Innovation and Governance