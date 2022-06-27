Main content

Scope Technology is a key component of urban evolution towards sustainability. The Smart Technologies and Cities section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research in all aspects of technology that contribute to solutions to cities’ sustainability and livability challenges. Urban-scale challenges require a breadth of potentially interacting novel technologies, including sensors that provide real-time data about a city, technologies that communicate and analyze that data to provide knowledge, and technologies that facilitate change based on that knowledge. Furthermore, these novel technologies need to consider ethics, privacy and security. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: Smart mobility systems

Smart buildings

Smart urban waste management

Smart urban water management

Smart urban pollution management

Smart energy management

Smart health-care

Technologies for data/knowledge collection in cities

Technologies for analysis of urban data

Technologies for enabling decision-making in city management

Technologies for enabling actuation of city management decisions

Citizen engagement in smart technologies – their design, evaluation, deployment and use

Technologies for crowdsourcing

Ethical decision-making using smart technologies

Technologies for privacy and security of citizen’s data

Technologies for equity The focus of this section is on technologies that go beyond the state of the art in sensors, actuators, Artificial Intelligence, information management, decision support and prediction. Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Smart Technologies and Cities welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Community Case Study, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Letter to the Editor, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Smart Technologies and Cities, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.