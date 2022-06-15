Scope

The Smart Technologies and Cities section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing sustainable and liveable urban environments through innovative technology.

Led by Professor Matthew Cook from the Open University, the Smart Technologies and Cities section welcomes submissions which address the intersection of city development and technological change. How do technologies shape urban environments? How do cities shape technologies? What are the impacts and possibilities which arise on these intersections? What are the implications of new technologies for urban governance?

Submissions are welcome from all domains of technology including smart technologies and those based on artificial intelligences, which address the challenges faced by cities and contribute to their sustainable development.

Areas considered in the scope of this section include:

urban artificial intelligences and machine learning

autonomous technologies including robotics

citizen engagement in smart urban technologies

ethical decision-making using smart urban technologies

smart buildings

smart energy management

smart healthcare

building information management systems and digital twins

smart urban mobility systems

smart urban pollution management

smart urban waste management

technologies for actuation of city management decisions

technologies for analysis of urban data

technologies for crowdsourcing and supporting citizen science

technologies for data/knowledge collection in cities

technologies for enabling decision-making in city management

technologies for equity

technologies for privacy and security of citizen's data

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development of urban technologies (e.g., smart and AI based) and cities to enhance sustainability and liveability as for example expressed in the SDGs 3, 6, 7, 9, 11, and 12.

Submissions should emphasise the governance, policy and managerial aspects of technological change and urban development. Submissions which draw on horizon scanning, scenario building and multi-disciplinary research including discourse analysis to examine power, politics and everyday experiences of urban technologies are particularly welcome.

The Smart Technologies and Cities section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the intersection of technology and urban development. Submissions that primarily address unrelated fields, such as clinical studies or product efficacy, will not be considered unless they have a strong foundation in technologies and their impact on cities and urban life. Additionally, submissions focusing solely on social sciences without a connection to smart technologies and their influence on sustainable and liveable urban environments will not be accepted.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of urban technology (e.g., smart and AI based) to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.