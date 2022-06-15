Scope

Solar Energy in Urban Development is a multidisciplinary section that provides valuable insights into the latest developments and innovations with regards to solar energy utilization, particularly in urban areas. The use of solar energy in urban environments has significant potential to improve quality of life, enhance urban ecosystems and create new business opportunities..

Led by Professor Jan Kosny, from University of Massachusetts Lowell, this specialty section fosters interdisciplinary collaborations among researchers, businesses, and policymakers in order to promote innovative solar energy solutions and sustainable development practices that support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of creating safe and resilient sustainable cities.

Both basic and applied research papers are welcomed in the section, and topics may include, but are not limited to:

We welcome both basic and applied research that may include, but is not limited to, the following themes:

• Impact analysis on the environment, economy, and urban population and energy justice implications of access to solar energy technologies

• Environmental regulations and policy directions to encourage and regulate the use of solar energy and ambient technologies in urban areas

• Commercial and residential building integration of solar technologies, including building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPVs), and window integrated PV technologies

• Solar and heat storage technologies integrated into urban infrastructure

• PV and PV-thermal assisted heat pump systems, and cooling technologies

• Passive solar heating and cooling applications in both single buildings, and urban scale

• Mitigation of heat island effects, application of radiation control and ambient cooling technologies

• Numerical models for performance analysis of passive and active solar technologies used in single-building and urban scale applications

• Solar cadaster and building and urban scale energy performance analysis, including use of artificial intelligence and machine learning

• Solar-centered urban planning, design and management including streetscapes

• PV-and solar thermal assisted water supply, wastewater treatment systems, and water desalination technologies

• Studies and innovations in the field of water, energy and food security assisted with solar technologies

All studies should promote integration of solar and ambient energy into mainstream urban systems and infrastructure, leading to reduced carbon footprint, energy efficiency, and a sustainable future.

Research on solar-driven transportation networks in urban environments, transport policy and solar vehicles should refer to our sister section, Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility, within this journal. Any research on sustainable urban environments that does not specifically include reference to solar energy is out of scope for this section and should refer the Sustainable Infrastructure section, also within this journal.

Solar Energy in Urban Development is committed to advancing the field of solar energy technologies within urban contexts, by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future. .

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.