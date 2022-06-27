shaoqing chen
Sun Yat-sen University
Guangzhou, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Urban Energy End-Use
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Urban Energy End-Use
Institute of Methodologies for Environmental Analysis, Department of Earth System Sciences and Technologies for the Environment, National Research Council (CNR)
Tito Scalo, Italy
Associate Editor
Urban Energy End-Use
Kyushu University
Fukuoka, Japan
Associate Editor
Urban Energy End-Use
Center for Environmental and Sustainability Research, Faculty of Sciences and Technology, New University of Lisbon
Caparica, Portugal
Associate Editor
Urban Energy End-Use
RMIT University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Urban Energy End-Use
Technical University Dortmund
Dortmund, Germany
Associate Editor
Urban Energy End-Use
Humboldt University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Associate Editor
Urban Energy End-Use
University of New South Wales
Kensington, Australia
Associate Editor
Urban Energy End-Use
National University of Singapore
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Urban Energy End-Use
Dalarna University
Falun, Sweden
Associate Editor
Urban Energy End-Use