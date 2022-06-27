stephan pauleit
Technical University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Urban Greening
Institute of Ecology, National Autonomous University of Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Urban Greening
Louisiana State University
Baton Rouge, United States
Associate Editor
Urban Greening
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Urban Greening
Addis Ababa University
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Associate Editor
Urban Greening
Valencian International University
Castelló de la Plana, Spain
Associate Editor
Urban Greening
Nanjing University
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Urban Greening
Institute of Urban Environment, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Xiamen, China
Associate Editor
Urban Greening
Centre for Ecology, Evolution and Environmental Changes, Faculty of Sciences, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Urban Greening
Research Center for Environmental Geography, National Autonomous University of Mexico
Morelia, Mexico
Associate Editor
Urban Greening
Technical University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Urban Greening
Tallinn University
Tallinn, Estonia
Associate Editor
Urban Greening
Queensland University of Technology
Brisbane, Australia
Associate Editor
Urban Greening
University of Chile
Santiago, Chile
Associate Editor
Urban Greening
Zhejiang Agriculture and Forestry University
Hangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Urban Greening
Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Urban Greening